Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 5,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.67.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $231.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $144.05 and a one year high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.