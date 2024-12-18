Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Holistic Planning LLC

Holistic Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.15 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.05 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.54.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.67.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

