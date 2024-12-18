American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Down 5.0% in November

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,700 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the November 15th total of 744,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Public Education

American Public Education Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

APEI stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.95 million, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in American Public Education by 94.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 350.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.