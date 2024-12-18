Analysts Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price at $393.82

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $395.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.56. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $233.95 and a fifty-two week high of $413.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 60,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

