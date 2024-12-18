Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 645.63 ($8.21) and traded as high as GBX 668 ($8.49). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 668 ($8.49), with a volume of 7,414 shares traded.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 669.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 645.63.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. It also operates biogas plants that generates and sells surplus electricity to the national grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.