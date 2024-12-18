Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Short Interest Update

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 9,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 8.5 %
NASDAQ AAOI opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.37.
Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics
In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $269,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,025.46. This represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 20,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $616,803.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,610.20. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,037. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAOI. Raymond James increased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
About Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
