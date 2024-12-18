Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Down 6.0% in November

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,530,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 25,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,919.44. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,015 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $43,530.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,409.64. This represents a 2.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,951 shares of company stock worth $770,144 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 531.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 83,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 80,078 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

