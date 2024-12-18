ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,682 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 2.24% of ArrowMark Financial worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 1,969.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 16,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ArrowMark Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ArrowMark Financial stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

