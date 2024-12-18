Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,179 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 77.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 110.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $358.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 56.43%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.