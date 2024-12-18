Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stake Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 210,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 23,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Stock Down 2.7 %

Aviat Networks stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.66 million during the quarter. Aviat Networks had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 3,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 298,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,356.07. This represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Connaway bought 3,500 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $49,455.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,028.09. This trade represents a 6.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $106,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Aviat Networks

About Aviat Networks

(Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.