Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,905 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,558,000 after buying an additional 5,290,236 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $22,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,585,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,284,000 after buying an additional 2,011,150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 111.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 372,690 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

