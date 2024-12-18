Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OZK. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Bank OZK Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 20,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

