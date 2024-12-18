Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BZUN. Citigroup raised their target price on Baozun from $3.90 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CLSA lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Baozun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

