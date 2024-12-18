BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 85,023 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $609.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Ituran Location and Control Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

