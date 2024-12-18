BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDEN. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $41.98.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Golden Entertainment

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,896.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.