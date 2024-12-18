Brokerages Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $46.08

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.93.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CAKE

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $653,178.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,977 shares in the company, valued at $747,052.76. This represents a 46.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 13.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $50.39 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.13 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.