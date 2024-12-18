Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.16 and traded as high as $81.85. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $81.10, with a volume of 99 shares trading hands.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

