Centennial Bank AR Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centennial Bank AR increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 135,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.2% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 74,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 31.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.0% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.2 %

NVDA opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.07. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,628,156 shares of company stock valued at $197,995,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.