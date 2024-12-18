Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cerus were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cerus by 51.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cerus news, Director Eric Bjerkholt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,596.74. This trade represents a 10.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cerus from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Cerus Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of CERS opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.24. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Articles

