CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CEVA were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 97.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CEVA by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.26 million, a PE ratio of -230.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CEVA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

CEVA Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

