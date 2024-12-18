CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 288.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 14.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

GIB stock opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.39. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.92 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CGI Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIB

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.