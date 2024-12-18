Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,967 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 129.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 18,616 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $547.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.45. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

