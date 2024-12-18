Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

