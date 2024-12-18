Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.25. Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) shares last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 62,614 shares trading hands.
Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$536.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.24.
Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Company Profile
Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.
