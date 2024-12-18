CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,159 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 149,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 72.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $191,750.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,430.89. This trade represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $155,500.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 631,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,698,781.96. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

