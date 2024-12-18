Compass Point Issues Positive Forecast for FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Price

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Compass Point from $175.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.45.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,301.50 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $177.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.68.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 5.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

