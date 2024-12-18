Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Crane by 81.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE CR opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.19. Crane has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

