Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DML. CIBC set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$4.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Andrew Alan Yackulic sold 45,500 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.84, for a total value of C$129,124.45. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DML stock opened at C$2.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$1.91 and a one year high of C$3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

