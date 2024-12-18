Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $232.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $252.00 to $232.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.70.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $160.14 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $147.93 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 92.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,924,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 938,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,793,000 after buying an additional 457,896 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 439,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after acquiring an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 280.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 545,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after acquiring an additional 402,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

