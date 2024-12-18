Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,411 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar General by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 274,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.33. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $122.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

