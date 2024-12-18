Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 608.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,477 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.23% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 234,041 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $13,684,377.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 774,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,265,427.55. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

