Embarr Downs (OTCMKTS:EMBR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Embarr Downs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Embarr Downs shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 50,000 shares.
Embarr Downs Trading Down 50.0 %
About Embarr Downs
Embarr Downs, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, and racing thoroughbreds in the United States. It also focuses on acquiring and renovating single-family and multi-family properties. In addition, the company provides consulting services to organizations in various industries; and develops various gourmet food products.
