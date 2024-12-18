ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of ESCO Technologies worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESE opened at $137.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.69 and a 12 month high of $154.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESE shares. Stephens increased their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

