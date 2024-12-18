Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Position Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.28% of Evolus worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 265,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth $3,906,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 904,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.27. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

