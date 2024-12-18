Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,820,000 after buying an additional 35,167 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 20.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 912,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,340,000 after acquiring an additional 153,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Federal Signal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 602,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FSS stock opened at $95.78 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $71.29 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.