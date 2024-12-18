Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Five Point were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPH. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,018,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 313,110 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Five Point by 16.2% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 962,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 134,472 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Point by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,023,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 124,806 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five Point by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 77,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 67,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $229,114.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,853 shares in the company, valued at $183,638.73. This represents a 55.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sam Levinson purchased 3,283,024 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,341,525.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,219,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,609.15. The trade was a 111.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Five Point Trading Up 1.1 %
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 2.57%.
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
