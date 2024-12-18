FJ Investments LLC Has $27.22 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FJ Investments LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 146,070 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of FJ Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FJ Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 20,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the third quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 39,572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $231.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.05 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.