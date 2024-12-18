Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -0.92%.
Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
