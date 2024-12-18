Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLG

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

Flagstar Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of FLG stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Flagstar Financial has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -0.92%.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.