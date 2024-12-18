Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FND. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 37.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.06 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.37.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Further Reading

