FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPMI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. FluoroPharma Medical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
FluoroPharma Medical Price Performance
About FluoroPharma Medical
FluoroPharma Medical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FluoroPharma Medical
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for FluoroPharma Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FluoroPharma Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.