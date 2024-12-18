Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.29 and traded as high as $34.74. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 30,093 shares traded.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $72.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29.

Institutional Trading of Global X Dax Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 452.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,058 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

