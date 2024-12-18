Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 80.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

