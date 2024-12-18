Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 464,684 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Green Plains worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Green Plains Price Performance

Green Plains stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.40 million, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.44.

About Green Plains

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.