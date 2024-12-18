Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.08 and traded as high as $31.73. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 3,055 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $221.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 84.44%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Burkhead sold 3,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $95,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,771.99. The trade was a 20.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $32,733.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 390,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,629. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,457 shares of company stock worth $285,175 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

