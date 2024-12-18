HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

HCI opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $81.35 and a 1-year high of $126.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 587,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,123,000 after buying an additional 406,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in HCI Group by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 130.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 62,438 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HCI Group by 58.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 54,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,648.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 53,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

