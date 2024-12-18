Head to Head Analysis: Innovex International (INVX) and The Competition

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Innovex International to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovex International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $550.34 million $600,000.00 9.37 Innovex International Competitors $4.36 billion -$154.22 million 11.35

Innovex International’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Innovex International. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Innovex International has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innovex International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61% Innovex International Competitors 2.62% 7.27% 4.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Innovex International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Innovex International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Innovex International Competitors 190 1393 1680 47 2.48

Innovex International currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.55%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 31.29%. Given Innovex International’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovex International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Innovex International competitors beat Innovex International on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Innovex International

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

