HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 635 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 596,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $796.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $48.45.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

