HighTower Advisors LLC Has $945,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHE. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $674.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

