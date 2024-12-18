HighTower Advisors LLC Has $947,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

CRBN stock opened at $198.79 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $161.82 and a twelve month high of $204.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.23 and its 200-day moving average is $190.90. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

