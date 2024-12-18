HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 19,785 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,785 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,481.9% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 78.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 66,662 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 2.7 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.57. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.95 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $294,381.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,054.21. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.